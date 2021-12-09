Gen Bipin Rawat Death: Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty cuts short Qatar visit

New Delhi: After the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat yesterday, Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty has cut short his two-day visit to Qatar and is returning to Delhi.

Mohanty assumed charge of his new post on January 31 this year.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff was born in Jayabada and studied in the local primary school till Class III. He was also a student of Bagashai Upper Primary School till Class VI before taking admission in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun and later in National Defence Academy. He joined the Army as a second lieutenant in the Rajput Regiment.

His father Jitendra Kishore Mohanty is a retired government employee while his mother, late Sarada Kumari Mohanty, was a professor in Odia department of SVM College.

His brother Kali Prasad Mohanty works as general manager in Panipat Refinery while his second sibling Devi Prasad Mohanty is an advocate.