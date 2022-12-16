Gen Bajwa Was Real Man In Power: Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he was “completely helpless” as the premier as the “real man in power” was former army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called all the shots.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been targeting Gen Bajwa and some senior ISI officers ever since his ouster from power in April by a no-confidence motion.

“Gen Bajwa (who retired last month) was the real man in power. He was controlling the national anti-graft body (National Accountability Bureau). He decided which politician should be sent to jail,” he said.