Gehraiyaan Out: Where to Watch

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan is out on Friday (February 11).

The trailer of the film had already grabbed many eyeballs and fans were waiting for the film to drop on Amazon Prime Video at the earliest. One of the reasons is Deepika Padukone’s comeback in a sizzling hot avatar, alongside the crackling chemistry oozing from her new pairing with ‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant.

The film also stars Dhairya Karwa, who proved his acting mettle with his last film ’83’. Gehraiyaan has attracted a lot of attention for its theme- the film talks about complex relationships and the roadblocks one faces in the journey to love.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is a complex relationship drama bankrolled by Dharma Productions.