Gehraiyaan: Here’s What Ananya Panday said about her family’s reaction on intimate scenes

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone and will be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’, which is creating a buzz for several intimate scenes between the characters. Gehraiyaan is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Ananya Panday, who will be seen doing some intimate scenes in the film, has revealed about how her family would react to her risqué scenes in Gehraiyaan.

In an interview with Etimes, Ananya Panday said, “I am actually excited. My mom reads all the scripts that come my way, but dad doesn’t. Especially when I decide to do something, he doesn’t want to be told much about it. He wants to see it as a fresh piece. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and also my critics. I am looking forward to what they think. I am also hoping that my sister Rysa likes this film. She is very hard to please and wants to be a filmmaker herself. She loved the trailer.”

Apart from Ananya Panday, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Based on modern-day relationships and infidelity, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan has several intimate scenes between the characters. There was also an intimacy director, who worked with the cast of the film.

“Intimacy director Dar Gai was onboard to make the actors feel comfortable,” Shakun Batra, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Further, talking about the intimate scenes, director Shakun Batra said, “There is a procedure…I thought we should adapt those things. My attempt was to design a system where everyone is comfortable. In this entire film, whenever we had a crew, like a cameraman, we wanted to understand their outlook towards intimacy.”

During the film’s trailer launch, Deepika Padukone also talked about shooting intimate scenes.”You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences,” Deepika was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.