Geeta & Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika commits suicide after losing match: Report

New Delhi: Ritika Phogat, the maternal cousin of Babita Phogat, has reportedly committed suicide after losing the final match of a wrestling tournament. She was 17.

Multiple media reports claim that the reason behind suicide was the embarrassment that Ritika suffered due to her loss in the match.

Ritika was a state-level wrestler. Ritika was participating in the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament where she lost the final on 14 March, by 1 point.

She had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament. She was a student of the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy.