National award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is gearing up to attend the much-awaited IIFA Utsavam, which is to be held in Abu Dhabi on September 27. The event honours the finest talents from the pan-Indian film industries, and DSP is expected to stir up the excitement with his presence. The ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ songmaker will also be performing at the event, which his fans and cinema enthusiasts are looking forward to. The singer-composer is expected to perform his chartbusters, including songs from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’.

With numerous awards and accolades to his credit, DSP’s participation in IIFA is a testament to his impact on Indian music. The event is also going to be like a teaser of what to expect from DSP’s India Tour, which was announced earlier this year. Known for his incredible versatility, DSP has won the hearts of millions with his chart-topping hits across various genres. His unique ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary music has made him a household name in the industry. And with IIFA around the corner, his fans can expect him to become the highlight of the event.

On the work front, apart from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’, DSP has an interesting line-up of releases. Fans are waiting to witness his music from Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, and Ram Charan’s untitled film.