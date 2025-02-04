The total number of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has risen to 163, with five new cases detected in Pune, health officials confirmed. The recent surge has raised concerns, prompting increased monitoring and medical interventions across the state.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and potential complications if not treated promptly.



Health authorities have advised early detection, timely medical attention, and preventive measures to manage the outbreak effectively. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause and any potential links between the cases.