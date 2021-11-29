Gautam Gambhir gets third threat this week

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday received a third threat by email, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, and investigators said the sender warned the former India cricketer against trusting Delhi Police.

“Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you (sic),” said the latest email received at 1.37am on Sunday. The email referred to Indian Police Service officer Shweta Chauhan, who is investigating another threat by email to Gambhir.

The investigation is going on,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.