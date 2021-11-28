Gautam Gambhir Gets Third Death Threat From ‘ISIS Kashmir’

New Delhi: Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir received another death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, the third in six days.

“Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta (DCP) cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you,” the e-mail, which Mr Gambhir received from [email protected] at 1:37 am, read.

A senior police officer said they had received the content of the e-mail and are investigating the matter.

The cricketer-turned-politician had allegedly received death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday also.