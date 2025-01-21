

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to perform Ganga Puja and initiate the ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ in collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).



The ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ aims to provide free meals to millions of devotees attending the festival from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This initiative underscores the Adani Group’s commitment to social responsibility and community service during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.



During his visit, Adani met with ISKCON’s Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj to discuss the logistics of the food service. Expressing his gratitude, Adani shared on social media, “It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna.”



The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is anticipated to attract approximately 400 million pilgrims over its six-week duration. The festival features rituals such as holy dips at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, believed to cleanse participants of sins and liberate them from the cycle of rebirth.