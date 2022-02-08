Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani As Asia’s Richest Billionaire

New Delhi: Business tycoon Gautam Adani has overtaken his fellow businessman Mukesh Ambani to enter the top 10 of the world’s richest people.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the business mogul’s net worth crossed $88.5 billion as compared to Mukesh Ambani’s worth Rs $87.9 billion. The 59-year-old founder of Adani Group experienced an around $12 billion jump in his personal fortune. Over the years, the billionaire has turned the small commodities trading business into an industry spanning from ports, mines, and green energy.

Notably, the top two billionaires are sitting at the 11th and 12th spot world-wise. This puts them behind the founder of Facebook’s parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg whose current worth is $89.4 billion after his social media company suffered a crash this month.