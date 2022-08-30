Gautam Adani Now World’s 3rd Richest

New Delhi: Gautam Adani is now the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon trails Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos on the coveted list.

It’s the first time an Asian has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani and China’s Jack Ma never made it that far.

While Telsa chief Musk has a net worth of $251 billion, Amazon founder and CEO of Amazon – Jeff Bezos – has a total worth of $153 billion. Gautam Adani has surpassed Fresh business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, a world leader in luxury fashion.

Gautam Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which is the largest port operator in the country. The group is also said to be the largest coal trader in the country. A revenue of $5.3 billion was reported by Adani Enterprises in the year to March 31 2021, the Bloomberg profile of Asia’s richest person highlights.