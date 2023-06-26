Gauranga Sahu, Choudhury Suryakant Mishra Appointed Member Of OPSC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed Gauranga Charan Sahu, retired Chief Engineer (Buildings) of Works Department, and Prof. Choudhury Suryakant Mishra, Former Director of OUAT (Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology) as the member of Odisha Public Service Commission (OSC).

Both of them have been appointed for a term of six years from the date he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of sixty-two years whichever is earlier, a notification issued by the Public Administration department stated.

The conditions of service of Sahu and Mishra as Member of OPSC will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952 as amended from time to time, the notification read.