Gauhati High Court Stays WFI Election Scheduled For July 11

Gauhati High Court on Sunday put a stay order on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections scheduled for July 11, reported News agency ANI.

On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.

The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate. The panel had called these units for a hearing on Wednesday.

Retired High Court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar who is the Returning Officer for the polls heard their pleas. The ad-hoc panel had earlier announced that WFI elections will be held on July 6.