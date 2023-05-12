Gauhar Khan, Zaid Become Parents To Baby Boy

Mumbai: Former beauty queen and actress Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have become parents to a baby boy. The beauty queen took to Instagram and announced the news with a picture creative.

She shared the picture and wrote, “As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means.”

Gauhar and Zaid got married in December 2020. The actor announced her pregnancy in December last year. Soon after the news surfaced on the internet, many celebrities such as Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy and Anirudh Sharma congratulated the couple.

Earlier, the couple set the internet on fire with Daboo Ratnani’s photoshoot in which the beauty flaunted her baby bump in a multicolour gown. She recently also hosted a baby shower and invited family and friends from the industry.