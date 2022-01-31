Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash becoming Bigg Boss 15 winner

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal to take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, shared a message of support for him after Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. She called him the only ‘deserving winner’ of the show.

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future . ✌🏻💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

The Bigg Boss 15 finale took place on Sunday night. Tejasswi won the show, with Pratik becoming the runner-up. Karan Kundrra was in third place and Shamita Shetty came fourth. Nishant Bhat gave up his shot at the trophy and walked out with ₹10 lakh