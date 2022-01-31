Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash becoming Bigg Boss 15 winner

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who was rooting for Pratik Sehajpal to take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, shared a message of support for him after Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. She called him the only ‘deserving winner’ of the show.

The Bigg Boss 15 finale took place on Sunday night. Tejasswi won the show, with Pratik becoming the runner-up. Karan Kundrra was in third place and Shamita Shetty came fourth. Nishant Bhat gave up his shot at the trophy and walked out with ₹10 lakh

