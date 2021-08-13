Gauahar Khan, Hubby Zaid Darbar All Set To Feature In MV ‘Wapis’

Mumbai: TV star Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar are all set to be featured in a music video titled ‘Wapis’.The song has been crooned by Ali Brothers.

Gauhar took her Instagram handle to share the news. she wrote: “Can’t wait for all of you to watch our FIRST project together. Yayyyy so excited! Show us your love in comments for #Wapis coming soooooooon. This track will leave you with love, with tears, with joy! I promise. @alibrothersofficial this is truly the best song I’ve heard in the longest time. Thank you for choosing #Gaza @zaid_darbar I can’t wait for ppl to watch u in it. (sic)”

Notably, Gauahar and Zai tied the knot in December last year and now are set to work together on an interesting project. The couple recently went to Moscow on their delayed honeymoon. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar was last seen in ’14 Phere’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.