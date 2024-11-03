New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) has extended the deadline for application corrections for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates can amend their applications on the official website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in – until November 10.

Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 900 for GATE 2025, while the fee for all other candidates, including foreign nationals, is Rs 1800.

The initial deadline to submit the GATE 2025 application was October 3, which was extended to October 7 for late submissions with an additional fee. The late registration fee is Rs 1400 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2300 for all other candidates.

IIT Roorkee will organize GATE 2025, which will take place in a computer-based testing (CBT) format in February 2025. Mock test links are available to acquaint candidates with the GATE 2025 CBT interface.

The admit card for GATE 2025 is expected to be available in January, with the exam scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.