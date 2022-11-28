GATE 2023 Schedule Released, Check Here

New Delhi: The detailed schedule or timetable for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has been published by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Candidates can now download it from gate.iitk.ac.in.

The exam will be held between February 4 and 12 and admit cards will be uploaded on January 3.

The exam will be held in 2 shifts on all days. The first one is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Complete schedule:

February 4: Morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): CS; Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): AR, ME

February 5: Morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): EE, ES, XH; Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): BM, CY, EC

February 11: Morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL; Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

February 12: Morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm): CE1, ST; Afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm): CE2, MN

GATE is a national level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of candidates of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts disciplines.