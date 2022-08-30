GATE 2023: Registration Begins Today; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) will begin today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the GATE 2023 exam on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in

The candidates can register for the GATE 2023 examination by providing basic details which include the candidate’s name, qualifications, contact number and e-mail ID and documents as required.

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible to apply for GATE 2023.

Here’s how to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in with the application number generated

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page

GATE 2023 Application Fee

Female candidates (per paper) – Rs 850

SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) – Rs 850

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) – Rs 1700

The last date for GATE 2023 registration with late fee is October 7, 2022.

NOTE: Candidates should note that their name in the application form must exactly be the same as that in the valid photo ID, which the candidate must have to produce in original while appearing for GATE 2023 examination at the centre.