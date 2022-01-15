GATE 2022 Admit Cards
National

GATE 2022 Admit Cards Released; Check Here For Direct Link

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur — released the GATE 2022 admit cards today.

Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kharagpur on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions.

Candidates can follow the given steps to download GATE 2022 admit cards:

  • Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/
  • Click on ‘Login’
  • Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login
  • A new page will open
  • Admit card will be available on the page
  • Download the admit card
Haraprasad Das 12535 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × four =

Breaking