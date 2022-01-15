GATE 2022 Admit Cards Released; Check Here For Direct Link
New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administering body — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur — released the GATE 2022 admit cards today.
Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.
The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kharagpur on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions.
Candidates can follow the given steps to download GATE 2022 admit cards:
- Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/
- Click on ‘Login’
- Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login
- A new page will open
- Admit card will be available on the page
- Download the admit card