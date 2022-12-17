Gas Tanker Fall 20-Feet Off-Highway, Rescue Ops On

Koraput: A Gas laden truck fell 20 feet down, off the highway near Padalguda village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput districts.

According to reports, the incident occured while a tanker truck was on its way to Raipur from Vishakhapatnam when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and fell 20 feet down, off the highway.

On being informed, Fire and police teams rushed to the spot to avert any untoward incident as gas was leaking from the tanker.

Efforts were on to contain the leakage and salvage the vehicle till the last reports came.