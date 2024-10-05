The Odisha Fire & Emergency Services personnel promptly responded to the report of a gas leak from an abandoned chemical factory in the Chandaka Industrial area of Bhubaneswar and pressed three fire tenders into action to tackle the gas leak.

According to Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, DGP, Fire Services, Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, one cylinder from which Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, was found leaking at an abandoned gas factory and the cylinder has been shifted to an isolated place to be neutralised.

Fire Service personnel used Oxygen Breathing Masks to search the area and locate the cylinder. As a precaution, a neutralising compound- limestone mixed with water was sprayed. The gas detector machine does not show any concern for human life as the air standard remains within normal and safe zones.

The operation is being carried out by DFO, Bhubaneswar and is being closely monitored by DG FS & E. Dr Deepak Kumar, IG FS & E will be the incident commander to oversee the operation, said. Dr Sarangi, DGP Fire Services.

