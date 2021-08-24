Gas Cylinder Explosion In Khurda: Death Toll Rises To 4

Khurda: The death toll in the cylinder blast-fire incident that occurred in Khurda district on August 19 rose to four after two more succumbed to burn injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Buddhiram Barik and Prasanna Baral.

According to reports, the cylinder had exploded in a house in Gambharimunda village under Banapur Police Station limits of Khurda on Thursday morning. Following the incident, as many as 7 people had sustained critical injuries.

All seven victims were shifted to hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for treatment.

Sources said that a cooking gas cylinder had caught fire in the house while it was being used. Later, six neighbours had rushed in to help the person on the spot. However, the LPG cylinder exploded at that moment, critically injuring all seven present.

Earlier on August 20, injured Kalucharan Panda and Pramod Baral died at the hospital.