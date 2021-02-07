Gas-based economy to lead India to Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the LPG import terminal, 348 km Dobhi – Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section at Haldia.

This is part of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery and dedicated to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41.

The event was attended by the Governor of West Bengal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

The four projects will improve both ease of living and ease of doing business in the region. These projects will also help Haldia to grow into a major hub of export-import, the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that gas-based economy is the need of the hour for the country and added that one nation-one gas grid is an important step for meeting this need.

Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Pipeline, a big part of which was dedicated today, is part of that project. 350 km Dobhi-Durgapur Pipeline will directly benefit not only West Bengal but also 10 districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

As Ujjawala Scheme has resulted in much higher coverage and demand for LPG in the region, work is on for improving LPG infrastructure in the region. 90 lakh free LPG connections were given to women in West Bengal which include more than 36 lakh women belonging to SC/ST category.

In last six years LPG coverage in West Bengal jumped from 41 per cent to 99 per cent. This year’s Budget has proposed 1 crore more free gas connection under Ujjwala Scheme.

The Prime Minister also said that as part of our commitment for clean fuel, work on capacity augmentation of BS-6 fuel plant was started today. This second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit will reduce our dependence on import with regard to lube-based oils. “We are moving towards a situation where we will be able to create export capacity” Prime Minister said.