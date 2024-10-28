Islamabad: Gary Kirsten has stepped down as the head coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I teams, with immediate effect. Appointed to a two-year term by the PCB in April 2024, Kirsten’s tenure ended after just six months, resigning shortly before the start of Pakistan’s ODI series in Australia.

Jason Gillespie, the Test coach, is set to lead the Pakistan men’s cricket team during the upcoming tour of Australia.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that Jason Gillespie will take over as coach for the Pakistan men’s cricket team on the forthcoming white-ball tour of Australia, following the acceptance of Gary Kirsten’s resignation,” announced the PCB on X.

Kirsten’s tenure began with the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the U.S., where Pakistan’s early exit in the group stages marked a disappointing start.

He leaves without having managed Pakistan in a single ODI, despite this being the format in which he previously found considerable success.

Previously, Kirsten had guided India to victory in the 50-over World Cup in 2011, before assuming the role of South Africa’s coach at the age of 56.