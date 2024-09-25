Gandhinagar: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), under Indian Railways, continues its mission to showcase India’s rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains. Adding to its legacy, IRCTC is set to launch the “Garvi Gujarat” Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train on October 1, 2024, from Delhi.

This special journey will take travellers through Gujarat’s most prominent spiritual and heritage destinations, including the ancient town of Vadnagar and the scenic island of Diu.

Designed for comfort and convenience, the “Garvi Gujarat” Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train offers a range of modern amenities. Passengers can enjoy two dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art kitchen, shower cubicles, sensor-operated washrooms and foot massagers. With fully air-conditioned coaches in First AC, Second AC and Third AC, the train ensures a safe journey with CCTV cameras and onboard security. The train accommodates 150 passengers, with boarding and deboarding options at Delhi Safdarjung, Gurgaon, Rewari, Ringas, Phulera and Ajmer railway stations.

Spanning 10 days, this spiritual adventure will take tourists to iconic temples such as Somnath, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Temple and the Mahakali Temple at Pavagadh. Additionally, travellers will explore historical landmarks like Kirti Toran (Vadnagar), Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vav and Diu Fort.

The journey begins in Delhi, with the first stop at Ahmedabad on October 2, allowing tourists to visit Sabarmati Ashram in honour of Gandhi Jayanti and Akshardham Temple. From there, the train proceeds to the stunning Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vav and Sahasraling Talav in Modhera-Patan. The next destination, Vadnagar, offers a chance to visit Hatkeshwar Temple, Kirti Toran, Sharmistha Lake and the famous Vadnagar Railway Station.

Continuing the voyage, the train will stop in Vadodara, where tourists can visit the Mahakali Temple at Pavagadh Hills and the UNESCO World Heritage site, Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park. The adventure doesn’t end there—next is Kevadia, home to the world’s tallest statue, the iconic Statue of Unity. After Kevadia, the journey heads to Somnath, where passengers will visit the revered Somnath Temple and the tranquil Somnath Beach.

Diu, the next destination, promises stunning views as tourists explore Diu Fort, INS Khukri and its serene beaches. The final stop is Dwarka, where travellers will visit Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Beyt Dwarka before returning to Delhi, covering approximately 3500 kilometres of awe-inspiring sights.

Since its inception, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative has been instrumental in promoting tourism across India. Over the past three years, more than 180 Bharat Gaurav trains have traversed 24 states, welcoming over 80000 passengers. Some of the notable routes and circuits include:

– Bharat Nepal Maitri Yatra

– Shri Ramayana Yatra

– Char Dham Yatra

– Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

– Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra

– 7 Jyotirlinga Yatra

– Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra

– Puri Ganga Sagar Bhavya Kashi Yatra

– Jain Yatra Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

– Puri-Kolkata Ganga Sagar Yatra