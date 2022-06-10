Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band With OLED Screen, 7-Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Features

New Delhi: Garmin has announced a new fitness tracker in its popular Vivosmart series called the Garmin Vivosmart 5. The fifth-gen Vivosmart tracker comes with a higher price tag, improved display, accessibility, and more. However, the Garmin premium fitness band offers a well-designed UI, advanced sleep features, lightweight design, and auto-tracking.

Garmin Vivosmart 5: Price in India and Availability

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is priced at Rs 14,990 and the smart fitness tracker will go on sale via Garmin Brand Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and synergizer starting June 10th. The Vivosmart 5 will be available in Mint and Black colour options.

Garmin Vivosmart 5: Features and Specifications

The Vivosmart 5 from Garmin comes with a comfortable design and an easy-to-read screen. The band comes in Small, Medium, and Large sizes. Compared to the last-gen, this offers 66% more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen. It also comes with a physical button below the screen.

In terms of health-centric features, the band offers at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more. Apart from these advanced trackers, it can also track basics like steps, distance, calories burnt, and more. The smart band also comes with a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more. It gives a personalized Morning Report which includes helpful information like sleep score, step goals, etc.

The band is also capable of delivering smart notifications like calendar reminders, text messages, social media alerts, and safety features that can be triggered with the easy press of a button. On a single charge, the band is rated to last up to 7 days. The bands are interchangeable and they’re made up of silicone material. Also, the bands are Swim- and shower-proof.

Other health-related features include abnormal high and low heart rate alerts, advanced sleep with a sleep score which gives an analysis of both the quantity and quality of their sleep, assigning a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more. There is no onboard GPS here, which means you will have to use the smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance, pace and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides.