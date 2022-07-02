Garmin Launches Forerunner 955 With GPS And Solar Charging In India

New Delhi: Smartwatch maker Garmin has just upped its game by launching two new smartwatch series in India. The Forerunner 955 uses a solar charging tech and is being marketed as the world’s first GPS-running smartwatch. Check out more details about the two series along with their prices and availability.

Garmin Forerunner 955 & Forerunner 255 Series Pricing and Availability

Starting with the Forerunner 255 series, the Basic variant begins at INR 37,490/- and you can choose between Tidal Blue and Slate Grey colourways. The 255S Basic is priced at INR 37,490/- but with a single Powder Grey colourway. Then there’s Garmin Forerunner 255 Music at INR 42,990/- with its single Black colour variant. The last one in the series is the Forerunner 255S Music that would set you off by INR 42,990/- available in Black colour only.

The bars around the 955 Series are higher. The Forerunner 955 Solar variant picks up the tab at INR 63,990/- and you have two colour options – White and Black. The standard Forerunner 955 will set you off by INR 53,490/- in both White and Black colourways.

Talking about the availability, both the series will be available from June 30th across the Just in Time store, Helios Watch Store, Garmin Brand Store, Synergizer, Tata CliQ, Flipkart, Amazon, and Croma.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Series Specifications & Features

Well, Forerunner 955 Solar is, of course, powered by solar charging so that’s a relief. It runs on a battery that lasts for 49 hours as per Garmin and that’s on its GPS mode. The standard mode reportedly gives 20 days of battery backup and not to forget you have solar charging onboard.

Moving on, the Garmin Forerunner 955 packs in a full touchscreen display, packs in sensors for health-tracking, pulse oximeter, pregnancy tracking, body battery, menstrual cycle, and incoming notification alert to name a few. There’s multi-band GPS onboard that gives Garmin Forerunner 955 majestic GPS capabilities. There are real-time stamina insights that users can check out as well.

The series can pack in up to 2,000 songs from Amazon Music and Spotify. There’s the capability to send live locations thanks to the GPS onboard. You can access heart rate variability states and training readiness scores among a tonne of other features on the 955 Series.

It is targeted especially towards athletes thanks to the piling number of health and training-related features and tools that come with the Forerunner 955 Series.