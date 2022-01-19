Garmin Fenix 7 Series Launched With Real-Time Stamina Tool: Check Price 

New Delhi: Garmin Fenix 7 series GPS smartwatches have been launched in the US. It features touchscreens, colour displays, and silicone straps. the new series includes solar-enhanced models, and the smartwatches come in three models – Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and the premium Garmin Fenix 7X. The premium model in the series – Fenix 7X – is said to deliver a battery life of up to five weeks in smartwatch mode and up to five days in GPS mode. Read on to know more.

Garmin Fenix 7 series price, availability

Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Fenix 7S price in the US is set at $699.99 (around Rs 52,100), with the top-of-the-line models costing $899.99 (around Rs 67,000). The premium Garmin 7X models price start at $899.99 (around Rs 67,000) go up to a $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,500). The US tech brand has listed three editions- Standard, Solar, and Sapphire Solar.

Garmin Fenix 7 series specs, features

The Garmin Fenix series sport touchscreen colour displays, and are available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm dial sizes. Garmin Fenix 7 gets a 1.3-inch display, Fenix 7S gets a 1.2-inch display, while the premium Fenix 7X model comes with a 1.4-inch display. The 7X also has a built-in LED flashlight for everyday use. The high-end smartwatch range is built out of titanium, sapphire with silicone straps, and has a 5-button interface.

As far as health features are concerned, Garmin has added the Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, and a Body Battery feature, that provides data about the body’s energy levels. Recovery Time Advisor has also been added that analyses the intensity of training and stress, daily activity, and sleep to calculate the amount of rest required by the body before the next session.

Talking about different modes, With the Fenix 7 series, users will be able to track activities including mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, snowboarding, rowing, among others. There is a new Real-Time Stamina tool that allows avoiding burnout by monitoring and tracking exertion levels during workouts.

The ‘solar-powered’ Garmin Fenix 7X models are rated to deliver up to 5 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, and up to 5 days in GPS mode. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+.