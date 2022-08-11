Garmin Enduro 2 With Up To 46 Days Battery Life, LED Flashlight & More Launched

New Delhi: Garmin launched the Enduro smartwatch designed for endurance sports like mountain climbing, hiking, and others. The company has now unveiled a successor to the Enduro smartwatch known as the Enduro 2 GPS multisport watch. The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with expanded features and strives to keep up with even the longest performances.

Garmin Enduro 2 price, availability

The Garmin Enduro 2 price has been set at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 87,400) for a single Black colour model that can be purchased in the US from Garmin website.

Specification

Garmin’s Enduro 2 is made of lightweight titanium, with a touchscreen protected by a Power Sapphire lens, and a nylon band. Users can extend the watch’s battery life in GPS mode to up to 150 hours with sun charging and SatIQ technology. It can last up to 46 days in smartwatch mode.

The Enduro 2’s bright point isn’t only capturing sunlight and sucking on the battery. It also has a built-in LED flashlight that is identical to the Fenix 7 series but twice as bright. If you’re still driving after dark, you can switch to a red safety light mode or a cadence matching strobe mode.

The Garmin Enduro 2 comes with preloaded TopoActive maps, as well as technologies like NextFork, a visual race predictor, and a grade-adjusted pace option to assist athletes adapt to alternative courses on race day. It will even automatically record rest station breaks so you don’t have to stop running in the middle of the race.

These tools join Garmin’s existing health and fitness features, which include heart rate, stress, SpO2, and sleep tracking, as well as Health Snapshot, Body Battery, and Fitness Age. In terms of smartwatch functionality, the Enduro 2 retains Garmin Pay and incident detection, and now has music storage.