Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Club, International Football

Cardiff: Wales captain Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football with immediate effect.

He announced his decision via social media: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”