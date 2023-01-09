Gareth Bale
Top NewsBreakingSport

Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Club, International Football

By Pragativadi News Service
12

Cardiff: Wales captain Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football with immediate effect.

He announced his decision via social media: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Pragativadi News Service 15302 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking