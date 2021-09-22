Garena Free Fire MAX To Launch On September 28: More Details Here

New Delhi: The much-awaited update of the game Garena Free Fire Max is all set to launch globally on Google Play and App Stores on September 28.

The company took to the social media platform Instagram and wrote: “After many months of preparation, we are finally ready to launch our special product. The Free Fire Max will be available globally on Google Play and App Stores on the 28th of September.”

“Mark your calendars and be the first players to try out the best version of Free Fire. Experience awesome graphics, interactive features, and Craftland where you can customize your own maps. The pre-registration ends on the 27th of September – pre-register on Google Play to obtain exclusive rewards,” Garena further added.

Garena Free Fire Max: What is new?

The overall game is still the same. However, it is expected to pack a ton of refinements, especially for players who have a high-end smartphone to make the most of the hardware onboard.

Moreover, Free Fire Max is bringing better graphics quality, HD maps as well as the ability to play at a higher frame rate, to allow players to have a more pleasant gaming experience.

The game will continue to offer 50-player battle royale matches. However, for the creative players out there, the game will also allow you to create your own maps using the Craftland feature.

Despite this being a different download altogether, players of both Free Fire and Free Fire Max will be able to play together. Existing players will be given the option to transfer their items to Free Fire Max using its proprietary Firelink technology.