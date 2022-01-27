Garadu Chaat : A Street Speciality Of Winter Season

Yams are perennial herbaceous vines cultivated for the consumption of their starchy tubers in many temperate and tropical regions, especially in Asia, and West Africa.

Yams are used in various Indian curries like–Dalma, mixed vegetable curry, etc, which basically served as the main course item in lunch and dinner but have you ever thought about Yam’s representation in street food?

Yes…Garadu, the famous street food of Northern India makes itself so delicious for everyone when it is served as chaat.

This is one of the first preferences of the Winter season and is mostly found in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Twice fried till they become crisp, then dusted with Chaat masala. Crunchy gold brown winter treats.

It is not only delicious but nutritious too. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients

1 kg Garadu

as needed Oil for frying

For Garadu Masala-

1 tsp cumin + fennel powder

To taste Black salt

to taste Plain salt

to taste Red chilli powder

1 tsp Dry mango powder (amchur.)

1/2 tsp Chat masala

Pinch Asafoetida

1 lemon juice

Prepare Garadu chat

Thoroughly wash and dry 3 Garadus/yams. Apply oil to your hand and peel the black cover of the yams. Slice the yams into 1/2 inch thick slices.

Put yam slices in the cooker to cook. Add 1 cup water, 1 tsp of salt to the pressure cooker and cook the yams for a whistle. Turn off the heat after a whistle and wait for the cooker’s pressure to clear.

Meanwhile, heat a pan to prepare Garadu chaat masala. Dry roast 1 tsp of cumin seeds, 1 tsp of coriander seeds, and 1 tsp of fennel seeds over low-medium heat.

Cut the yams into small chunks and heat the oil for frying. We need medium-high hot oil and flame for frying yams. When the oil is hot, add enough yams to the Kadai and fry them lightly without touching for a few minutes.

After a few minutes, stir the yam pieces and fry them till golden brown from all sides. Fry all the yam pieces similarly; each batch will take 10 minutes to fry up nicely.

Transfer the fried yams to a bowl, add 2-3 tbsp of garadu masala and mix well. Add 1/2 lemon juice for sour and delicious taste. Garadu chaat is ready to be served. Enjoy crispy garadu chaat with your family and friends.