Ganjam’s Sunapur becomes Odisha’s second Blue Flag beach

Ganjam: The Sunapur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district has received the prestigious International Blue Flag certification from Foundation for Environmental Education.

With this, Sunapur beach became the second one from Odisha to bag the certification as Puri beach had won the award in 2020.

As per reports, the certification is based on 33 stringent criteria in four major heads i.e. (i) Environmental Education and Information, (ii) Bathing Water Quality, (iii) Environment Management and Conservation and (iv) Safety and Services in the beaches.

“The achievement of Blue Flag certification is a testament to the collective efforts of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) Odisha, District Beach Management Committee, Ganjam and the local community. Sunapur Beach is now not only a destination for pristine beauty but also a model for sustainable coastal tourism,” the Odisha Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change said in a statement.

“The ‘Blue Flag’ beach is an Eco-tourism model striving to provide the tourists/beach goers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area,” the statement added.

The Blue Flag Beach stretches over 800 meters with facilities like specially designed wheelchairs for differently abled persons, zero liquid waste discharge, lifeguard towers, trained paramedic staff to provide first aid and CCTV coverage of the area.

It is being managed by the District Beach Management Committee, Ganjam.

The iconic ‘Blue Flag’ is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable tourism boats. In order to qualify for the ‘Blue Flag’, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.