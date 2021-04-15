Ganjam’s Covid Resurgence Situation Alarming: District Collector

Berhampur: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has described the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases being detected in the district over the last three days as alarming.

Briefing reporters over the Coronavirus situation in the district, Kulange said that currently, on an average 2000 people are being tested for the virus daily which includes 1500 antigen tests on an average and over 700 RT-PCR tests.

The Ganjam Collector said that over the last three days the number of patients who contracted Covid-19 has increased.

Kulange said that for seven days all places of worship have been closed for cleaning, only priests and sevayats can conduct the rituals, he added that public places like parks and beaches have also been closed for seven days for cleaning.