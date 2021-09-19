Youth killed
Ganjam: Youth killed, locals set houses of ‘accused’ on fire

Ganjam: A youth was killed by miscreants over suspected past enmity at Khadal Sahi in Kodala in Ganjam district.

Following this, the irate locals set three houses of the accused on fire.

On being informed, Kodala police reached the spot and initiated probe.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances that led to the murder of the youth remained unknown as locals continued to blame the accused.

Reportedly, the agitators took the extreme step as part of mob justice aiming to punish the suspected accursed.

