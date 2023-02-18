Ganjam: Woman sustains burn injuries as saree catches fire in Shiva temple

Kulada: A woman sustained critical burn injuries after her saree caught fire from a ‘Jagara Dipa’ (earthen lamp) during Mahashivaratri celebrations at Pudukeswar Temple in Aska, Ganjam.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Rita Parida, had come to the Shiva temple to Shiva temple in Badadodanga village within Gangapur PS limits this evening to offer prayer on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. However, her saree caught fire from a lit earthen lamp amid heavy rush in the temple.

Sources said, the woman was rescued and rushed to Bhanajanagar Hospital. She has sustained 40 burn injuries and has been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further treatment.