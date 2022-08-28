Ganjam: Woman Commits Suicide As Daughter-In-Law Stages Dharna In Front Of House

Ganjam: An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming phenyl at her house at Khandasahi under Ganjam NAC on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sushma Panda.

According to reports, Sushma’s daughter-in-law had staged a dharna in front of her house. Following this, she was under stress and took the extreme step.

Soon after the incident, the woman was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered and initiated a probe into the matter.