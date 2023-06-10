Ganjam: Two Dead, 3 Hurt In Lightning Strikes At 2 Separate Places

Patrapur: Two persons died while three others were injured in lightning strikes at two different places in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

According to reports, Roopa Sabar (19) of Madukabad village under Patrapur Tehsil within Jarda police station died while his uncle Mina Shabar (45) and Mina’s son Thibara Shabar (10) were injured in a lightning strike.

Sources said, the deceased was at his maternal uncle’s house at Karpada village in Surangi Panchayat and the trio had gone to Kaniri village when they were struck by lightning near a farm.

Some villagers rescued then and rushed to the Patrapur Community Health Center. However, the doctor declared Roopa dead, and Jarda police station sent the body to MKCG MCH in Berhampur for post-mortem.

In another similarly incident, Harishchandra Gouda (55) of Mandarada village died while his nephew Kedar Gouda sustained injuries after being struck by a thunderbolt.

Source said, the man and his nephew were looking after livestock grazing in the fields near their village when a lightning struck them.

While, Harishchandra died on the spot his nephew Kedar was injured. Both of them were rushed to Patrapur Community Health Center in a 108 Ambulance. The doctor declared Harishchandra dead upon arrival. Jarda police later sent the body to MKCG MCH in Berhampur for post-mortem.