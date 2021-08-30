Ganjam: Three killed after being hit by train

Ganjam: At least three persons were killed after being hit by train at Haldiapadar level crossing in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

Reportedly, locals spotted the bodies in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the concerned authorities about the same.

On being informed, the GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

On the other hand, the exact circumstances that led to the mishap remains unknown.