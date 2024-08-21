Ganjam Spurious Liquor Case: One Dead, Several Under Treatment

Ganjam: A victim of spurious liquor poisoning, receiving treatment in the ICU of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, died on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Zur Behera, a resident of Jenasahi village in Chikiti block.

Behera was among the 15 individuals who fell ill after consuming the hooch. His death occurred at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Two others are in critical condition and are being monitored in the ICU. Additionally, 11 individuals are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to reports.

In Moundpur village within the Chikiti area, over 15 people became severely ill following the consumption of adulterated liquor on Tuesday. Symptoms such as vomiting emerged after they drank the hooch bought from a local vendor, leading to a rapid decline in their health.

Concerning the incident, police have detained five individuals. Excise officials have also confiscated 55 litres of country liquor, further reports state.