Ganjam School PET Under Vigilance Scanner

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths have conducted simultaneous searches at 13 places associated with a Physical Education Teacher (PET) at Jarada area of Ganjam district on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets on Friday.

The PET has been identified as Danardan Sahu of Sri Dibyasimha Bidyapitha at Jayantipur in the district.

Separate vigilance teams led by 4 DSPs, 12 Inspectors and other staff, on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur, conducted searches at the following places in the district of Ganjam.

1) One residential triple-storyed building at Ananta Nagar, 1st Lane Extension, Berhampur.

2) One double-storyed building situated at Ananta Nagar, 3rd Lane Berhampur.

(3) One double-storyed Building at village Jayantipur.

(4) One single-storyed building at village Jayantipur.

(5) One double-storyed Post Office building in his name situated at Jayantipur. (Given on rent for village Post Office)

(6) 04 nos of shop rooms in his name situated at village Jayantipur Bus-stand.

(7) One Indian Oil Filling Station stands in the name of his son ( KUNTALA KISAN SEVA KENDRA) situated at village Jayantipur.

(8) One market complex situated on the road side of vill- Balarampur consisting of 07 rooms.

(9) One Godown situated on the road side of village Jayantipur.

(10) Shyama Ghana Gas Agency in the name of his friend at village- Jayantipur.

(11) Residential house of his friend at Vill- Talamuha Sahi, Jayantipur.

(12) Residential house of cousin at village Jayantipur.

(13) Residential house of another cousin at village- Jayantipur