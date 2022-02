Bhubaneswar: Ganjam Sanakhemundi king and three-time MLA from Mohana Saheb Uday Narayan Deb has passed away. He was 87.

As per available reports, he passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Born on 20th October 1935, Dev was active in social activities from a young age. He was elected MLA three consecutive times in 1974, 1977, and 1980 from Mohana Assembly constituency.