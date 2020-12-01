Ganjam: Pillion Rider Killed, Biker Critical In Explosion

Ganjam: A man who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after an explosive which he was carrying went off after their vehicle crashed on the road.

According to reports, the incident took place near Nirmalajhar Chhak under Khallikote police station limits.

Sources said the explosion took place after two persons on a motorcycle crashed on the road. While the pillion rider suffered a severed hand and died on the spot, the motorcyclist was critically injured.

Reportedly, the man has been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

As per initial reports, the local police have started investigating the source and destination of the bomb which was being carried by the two persons. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained.