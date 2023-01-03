Ganjam: Motorcyclist Killed In Bid To Evade MV Checking

Bhanjanagar: A motorcyclist died in a horrific crash while he was trying to evade an MV checking at Sahanpalli on Kulad road under Bhanjnagar police station limits on Tuesday.

According to sources, a 35-year-old man named Sujit Kumar Panda alias Bulu, a resident of Mala Sahi in Bhanjnagar town, was going to his native village Tilisingi for work when he spotted the Motor Vehicle Inspector checking on the road in Sahanpalli Chhak.

In a bid to avoid getting caught and fined, he tried to speed away from the scene at a high speed. But unfortunately, he crashed on a sharp turn at the Chhak.

With the help of local people, Sujit was rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital but the doctor declared him dead. The local police have registered a case and started an investigation.