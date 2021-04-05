Ganjam: Marriage Attendees Limited To 100 With Packed Food Provision

Berhampur: In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ganjam district administration modified its previous guidelines and stated that a maximum of 100 guests will be allowed at the marriage function with the provision of packed food.

In the fresh order, district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the number of guests has been restricted.

“Anyone found violating this order shall be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws,” the order added.

The second wave of Coronavirus in the Ganjam district has sent the authorities on their toes.

The district administration had also imposed restrictions on the performance of the famous ‘Danda Yatra’ and upcoming Maa Thakurani Yatra with limited devotees and minimizing their performance as well.