Ganjam Junior Revenue Assistant Dismissed From Govt Service Following Conviction

Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Kumar Sahu, a Junior Revenue Assistant in the office of Settlement Officer, Ganjam-Koraput, in Odisha’s Ganjam district has been dismissed from government service as per provisions of the OCS (CCA) Rules, 1962, with effect from April 18 by competent authority of Major Settlement Office, Berhampur, following his conviction by Special Judge, Berhampur, in Vigilance trap case.

Sahu, who was charge-sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance in the Berhampur Vigilance police station case No.33 dated August 12, 2014, under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for supply of copy of Yadast relating to his landed properties, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur, on September 11, 2023, and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for two months more for the offence under Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court had also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for one month more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Following the conviction of Sahu, Odisha Vigilance had communicated in this regard to the competent authority of the Major Settlement Office, Berhampur, to take appropriate action against him. Accordingly, on April 18, 2024, Sahu was dismissed from government service.