Ganjam Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 3

Ganjam: The death toll in the Chikiti hooch case rose to three after one more person succumbed to death on Saturday while undergoing treatment at MKCG MCH in Berhampur of Ganjan district.

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Behera.

Additionally, four more individuals are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Previously, two patients had succumbed to their conditions.

Approximately 20 to 25 residents of Karbalua village in the Chikiti block of Ganjam district fell ill after consuming counterfeit country-made liquor at Moundpur village. They experienced sudden stomach pains, dizziness, and vomiting upon returning home.

Initially, they received medical attention at Chikiti Hospital, and subsequently, 14 critically ill patients were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

In response to the event, the Odisha government initiated a crackdown, conducting extensive raids on illegal liquor operations throughout Bhubaneswar and other regions of the state.

After the incident in Ganjam, Berhampur Excise Superintendent Pradip Panigrahi was suspended, and two other officials were reassigned.