Ganjam: Girl Attempts Suicide After Barred From Watching TV!

Dharakote: A young girl attempted to commit suicide after her parents stopped her from watching TV. The incident has been reported from Badula village of Jharpari GP under Dharakote block of Ganjam district.

Mohini, daughter of Bidyadhar Sahu, was watching TV at around 4 PM. Meanwhile, her parents started scolding her and said that she would not be allowed to watch TV anymore. Hearing this, Mohini suddenly rushed inside the bathroom and consumed some chemicals.

Her father and brother initially rushed her to Aska Hospital and later to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further treatment as her health condition was critical.

Earlier today, a Class-VII girl student allegedly consumed poison inside Banharpur Government Upper Primary School within Badagada police station limits in Ganjam district. She has been admitted to Aska Hospital and her health condition is stated to be stable.

